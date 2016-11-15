Athletic junior offensive lineman enjoys trip to Arkansas

One of the better in-state junior prospects, Blytheville offensive lineman Larry Clark visited Arkansas for the first time to see the Hogs take on LSU on Saturday.

“I feel like the players have a strong bond with each other, like family,” Clark said.

Clark, 6-3, 301 pounds has a scholarship offer from Kansas and is drawing interest from Arkansas, Florida State, Mississippi State, Alabama, Cincinnatti, Iowa State and Stanford.

The warm welcome he received from the recruiting staff along with seeing Arkansas’ team chemistry impressed Clark.

“I saw them up close, they were united and fought the whole game -no matter what happened,” Clark said.

Alabama, Oklahoma, Mississippi State and Cincinnatti have also extended invites to attend a game.

The athletic Clark graded out at 91 percent, 67 pancake blocks, 3 pressures and allowed no sacks this season. In two seasons as a starter, Clark hasn’t allowed a sack.

Prior to the game, Clark spoke with tight ends coach Barry Lunney Jr. and offensive line coach Kurt Anderson. The interest from the Hogs and other schools motivates Clark.

“My passion is football and I love it,” said Clark, who has been invited to the U.S. Army All American combine in San Antonio. “I’m willing to go that extra yard and work hard. I’m looking forward to being put up to the test.”

In a recent game against Alma, Clark showed his speed and desire when he chased down a defensive back that scooped up a fumble from the end zone and was off to the races until Clark tackled him 50 yards downfield.

“I have been coached to give my all on the field,” Clark said. “When I watch most O-linemen, they don’t run with their running backs or skill players down the field or when a turnover happens they don’t run. I see that and try and be different and show my team i got their back no matter what. Just because I’m big doesn’t mean I can’t run down a skill player.”