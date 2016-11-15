Bruno Mars sets North Little Rock concert

Four-time Grammy Award-winning artist Bruno Mars will bring his 24K Magic Tour to North Little Rock next year, Verizon Arena said Tuesday.

The Oct. 22 show in Arkansas, one of more than 80 planned worldwide, is set for 8 p.m. that night at the venue, according to a news release.

Tickets, ranging in price from $48 to $128, go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 21. A six-ticket limit per household has been imposed.

Mars’ scheduled tour stop in North Little Rock marks his second time in Arkansas. He previously performed at Verizon Arena in June 2014 as part of his Moonshine Jungle Tour.

Mar’s single “24K Magic,” the first off his latest album, currently sits at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

His third studio album will be released Friday, featuring nine songs including his latest promotional single, “Versace on the Floor.”

Mars performed earlier this year during the halftime show for Super Bowl 50, joining Coldplay and Beyonce on stage.

In 2011, Mars was named one of Time Magazine’s “100 Most Influential People in the World” and was also named to Forbes’ “30 Under 30” list.

More information about Mar’s performance at Verizon Arena can be found by visiting the venue’s website, by calling (800) 745-3000 or by visiting the box office.