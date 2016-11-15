Pedestrian fatally struck by car on U.S. 412

A homeless man was killed after he was hit by a car while walking on a highway in Benton County early Monday morning, authorities said.

William Goodloe, 49, was walking east shortly before 4 a.m. in the right-hand lane of U.S. 412 near an intersection with Kincheloe Road east of Siloam Springs, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

A 1995 Chevy Camaro was also traveling east on the roadway, and the vehicle struck Goodloe from behind, officials said.

Goodloe was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver and passenger of the Camaro were reportedly not injured.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the wreck, state police said.

Goodloe's death was the 470th on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary data.