Man found shot dead at house in Little Rock; relative held, police say
Police were investigating Monday after officers found a man dead at a residence in southwest Little Rock, a department spokesman said.
Officers were called to 7417 Vega Drive, located off Chicot Road, at 4:03 p.m. after receiving a tip from the Saline County sheriff's office that a homicide had taken place at the residence, Little Rock Police Department spokesman Richard Hilgeman said.
When police arrived, they found the body of middle-aged white man. The man had been shot, and Hilgeman said he was unsure if the victim had been found inside or outside the residence.
The homicide stemmed from a "domestic disturbance," he said, and investigators had located a firearm at the scene. He did not provide more information about the tip but said it is unusual to find a homicide scene based on a tip from another county.
Police had detained a person of interest Monday night, and Hilgeman said the person is related to the victim.
A neighbor said she saw multiple people taken from the property and placed in police vehicles Monday.
Little Rock investigators were waiting on a search warrant Monday evening before conducting a full search of the property.
Crime scene tape surrounded the single-story house Monday night as neighbors gathered.
The slaying is the city's 32nd homicide on the year.
