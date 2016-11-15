Springdale junior high student dies after collapsing at basketball practice

SPRINGDALE — An eighth-grader at Lakeside Junior High School collapsed and died shortly after starting basketball practice Tuesday morning, according to a statement from Rick Schaeffer, a Springdale School District spokesman.

The girl was identified as Adia Smith, according to the statement. The cause of death is unknown, according to the statement.

Schaeffer asked the media to refrain from having any direct contact with anyone at the school Tuesday. The principal will be available Wednesday, the statement said.