Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, November 15, 2016, 4:24 p.m.
Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Springdale junior high student dies after collapsing at basketball practice

By Staff Report

This article was published today at 2:24 p.m.

SPRINGDALE — An eighth-grader at Lakeside Junior High School collapsed and died shortly after starting basketball practice Tuesday morning, according to a statement from Rick Schaeffer, a Springdale School District spokesman.

The girl was identified as Adia Smith, according to the statement. The cause of death is unknown, according to the statement.

Schaeffer asked the media to refrain from having any direct contact with anyone at the school Tuesday. The principal will be available Wednesday, the statement said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Springdale junior high student dies after collapsing at basketball practice

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...
Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online