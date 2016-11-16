Health Department confirms 2 mumps cases involving UCA students

Two cases of mumps have been confirmed involving students at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway, according to the state Department of Health.

Agency spokesman Meg Mirivel said the cases were likely the result of travel between Faulkner County and the northwest corner of the state, where the majority of cases are being investigated.

"It doesn’t show any signs of slowing down right now," said Mirivel of the outbreak. "We won’t know that it is until it happens."

Before the confirmed cases, UCA said in a statement that it was aware of "a few suspected, yet unconfirmed cases" involving students who lived off-campus.

The university at that time advised the campus community to contact the UCA Student Health Center regarding any concerns of possible exposure.

As of Wednesday, 1,351 mumps cases had been reported statewide, a jump from 1,270 Tuesday, according to the health department.

Few cases have been reported in central Arkansas since the outbreak began, and Springdale continues to have the highest concentration of mumps, Mirivel said.

Of the cases under investigation as of Tuesday, statistics showed the majority involved patients between the ages of 5 and 17 in four counties: Benton, Madison, Pulaski and Washington.

At that time, four school districts, one vocational school, one private school and 21 workplaces had been affected.