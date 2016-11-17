2 cases of mumps reported at UCA

Two cases of mumps have been confirmed involving students at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway, according to the state Department of Health.

The cases were likely the result of travel between Faulkner County and the northwest corner of the state, where the majority of mumps cases are being investigated, said agency spokesman Meg Mirivel.

As of Wednesday, 1,351 mumps cases had been reported statewide, a jump from 1,270 Tuesday, according to the Health Department. Few cases have been reported in central Arkansas since the outbreak began, and Springdale continues to have the highest concentration of mumps, Mirivel said.

Of the cases under investigation as of Tuesday, data show that the majority involved youths ages 5-17 in four counties: Benton, Madison, Pulaski and Washington. At that time, four school districts, one vocational school, one private school and 21 workplaces had been affected.

