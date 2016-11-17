26-year-old Arkansan killed in 2-vehicle crash

A 26-year-old Arkansas woman was killed after her vehicle was hit in a wreck on state Highway 91 in Craighead County, state police said.

Megan Holt of Cash was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu west on the highway near Egypt about 8 p.m. Wednesday when she was struck by a 1997 Lexus headed east.

The driver of the Lexus, Dustin Williams, 34, of Egypt, had driven off the road and overcorrected before he struck the Malibu, according to the state police report. Williams was taken to a local hospital for his injuries.

Police reported that conditions at the time of the collision were clear and dry.

Holt's death is the 478th on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary state police data.