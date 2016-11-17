Ex-Arkansas band director gets 15 years on sex charges involving teens

A former assistant band director in Harrison has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexual offenses involving two teenage girls while in his role as an educator.

Kyle Lee Smith, 29, of Branson, Mo., was sentenced Thursday before Chief Judge P.K. Holmes III in U.S. District Court in Fort Smith on one count each of transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and coercion and enticement of a minor.

Smith pleaded guilty May 12 to the two counts involving the teens, ages 16 and 14, according to online filings in federal court. Two other charges in the case were dropped.

The 16-year-old said she had sex with Smith on two occasions at his Branson home, while the 14-year-old told authorities she had sex with the Harrison School District band instructor on at least five separate occasions, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

“Preying on underage girls from a position of trust is a vile and heinous act,” said Raymond R. Parmer Jr., a special agent with Homeland Security Investigations in New Orleans. “We expect people with access to our children to have their best interests at heart.”

Smith resigned from his job with the school district in September 2015.