Police: Arkansas man tested fire alarms before thefts

Police say a man, presenting himself as a firefighter, reportedly tested smoke alarms before stealing medication while inside the homes of central Arkansas residents.

In a news release, the Bryant Police Department said it had investigated reports of burglaries Tuesday and Nov. 8.

Authorities said the man, Thomas Randall Wright, 37, of Benton later admitted to falsely presenting himself as a firefighter and entering homes in Benton and Bryant, where he looked for prescription medication that he could steal.

A handout photo of Wright shows him wearing a black jacket with a logo appearing to be linked to the Memphis Fire Department. It is emblazoned with the name "R. Wright" and the words "firefighter paramedic."

Wright is being held at the Saline County jail without bail on four counts each of residential burglary, criminal impersonation and theft of property.

A call to the Bryant Police Department for more information was not immediately returned Wednesday.

Metro on 11/17/2016