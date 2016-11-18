Police: Little Rock man refuses to give vehicle to armed carjackers

A Little Rock man says he refused to hand over his car when approached by two armed assailants at a gas station Thursday night, police said.

The 44-year-old told police he was washing his 2010 Volkswagen CC at an Exxon gas station at 5223 S. University Ave. around 8 p.m. when he was approached by two men, one who was wielding a black handgun and the other who was holding what looked like a TEC gun.

One of the men said, "Gimme the car," and the victim said no, he told police. The would-be robber responded, "I'm going to count down from three," and the victim said he started to walk toward the door of the gas station and the assailants ran off.

The 44-year-old's passenger told officers that the two men ran to a gold or tan sedan but could not provide any other details, according to a police report.

The assailants were described in the report as two black males, one standing around 5 feet 11 inches tall and the other around 5 feet 9 inches tall.

No suspects were named in the report.