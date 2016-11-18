Police: Man found dead at Sherwood apartment complex

Police found a black man in his early 20s dead at an apartment complex in Sherwood Friday after gunshots were reported in the area, authorities said.

Sherwood police officers arrived at Arrow's Edge Apartments, located at 300 Indianhead Drive, around midnight after receiving a call about shots being fired in the area, according to a news release.

Police were directed to the northwest part of the property and did not find any evidence of a shooting at the time.

Then, officers returned to the apartment complex after being contacted about a man who appeared to be dead, authorities said. Police found a deceased black male in his early 20s on the opposite side of the property from where they searched previously, the release said.

Authorities are investigating the incident as a homicide and are not releasing the name of the victim at this time because his family has yet to be notified, police said.