COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE THREE RIVERS AREA

Nov. 20

Junktique Sale

HEBER SPRINGS — The 11th annual Junktique Sale will continue from 12:15-1:30 p.m. at St Albert Catholic Church, 21 Park Road. The sale will feature antiques, kitchen items, furniture, holiday decor, jewelry, books and more.

Nov. 22

Holiday of Lights Celebration

SEARCY— The Holiday of Lights celebration will take place at 7 p.m. in Spring Park. the event will include a dedication ceremony for the Spring Park Skating Rink. Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Beebe of Searcy will be the guest speaker. The ceremony will also include free ice skating that night only at the new skating rink. The rink will be open until January, and skating will normally cost $5 for 45 minutes and include the use of ice skates.

Nov. 26

White Saturday Christmas Closet Fundraiser

SEARCY — The St. James Youth Group will sponsor a White Saturday Christmas Closet fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the St. James Catholic Church Community Hall. The sale will feature new and gently used Christmas decorations, an 8-foot lighted tree, toys, fine art, home goods, international jewelry and other gifts, local artisan gifts, hand-decorated gift bags and more. For more information, call the church office at (501) 268-5252.

ONGOING

United Way Angel Tree Names

BATESVILLE — The United Way of North Central Arkansas’ Angel Tree Program will have names available to purchase gifts for the Angels on Monday through Friday through Dec. 5 at the following locations: Anytime Fitness, 3050 Harrison St., 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Centennial Bank, 1895 Harrison St., 8-5; Citizens Bank, 200 S. Third St., 8:30-5; First Community Bank, 1325 Harrison St., 8:30-5; Merchants & Planters Bank, 555 E. Main S., 8:30-5; and Southern Bank, 1583 S. St. Louis St., 8-5. To make a donation, visit igfn.us/f/n1n/n or mail a check to P.O. Box 2639 Batesville, AR 72503. For more information or to volunteer, call the United Way office at (870) 793-5991.

Community Music Concert

BATESVILLE — Ed Casper leads a community music concert from 6-8 p.m. the first and third Mondays of each month in the Community Room at First Community Bank, on the corner of Harrison and St. Louis streets. The public is welcome to sing, play, request songs or listen at the free event. Kids are also welcome.

Opportunity for Bridge Players

BEEBE — Bridge players are needed at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. Beginners are welcome. For more information, call (501) 843-2930.

Gallery Exhibit

FAIRFIELD BAY — Blue Ribbon Beauties, a gallery exhibition of prize-winning entries from the 2016 Van Buren County Fair in the areas of photography, art and poetry, will be on display at the Fairfield Bay Community Education Center through Nov. 30. The exhibit is free and open to the public. For more information, call the center at (501) 884-4440.

Food for Fines

SEARCY — The White County Regional Library System will offer Food for Fines during November at the Baldwin Memorial Library; the Lyda Miller Public Library; and the Goff, Bradford, Pangburn, Rose Bud and Searcy public libraries. For all accrued fines on an account to be forgiven, the patron needs to return all overdue items to the circulation desk, along with nonperishable, nonexpired food items. Each library branch will donate the food to a charitable organization. For more information, visit a White County Regional Library branch or call (501) 268-2449.

Beebe Caregivers Support Group

BEEBE — The Beebe Caregivers Support Group meets at 3 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Shepherd’s Center of Beebe, 302 N. Main St. For more information, call Sandra Garrett at (501) 940-4021.

Alzheimer’s Support Group

CABOT — The Alzheimer’s Support Group meets at 10 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Cabot United Methodist Church, 2003 S. Pine St. For more information, call (501) 265-0027.

Year-Round Story Time

BATESVILLE — The Independence County Library, 368 E. Main St., will host the Children’s Story Time year-round, at 10 a.m. every Wednesday. The event will include stories, videos and a craft time. Coordinator Katie Treubig said the program is aimed at entertaining preschoolers, but home-schooled school-age children are also welcome. For more information, call the library at (870) 793-8814.

Republicans Meeting

NEWPORT — The Jackson County Republicans meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at Merchants and Planters Bank, 915 Arkansas 367 N. For more information, call Jeff McDonald at (870) 731-7646.

Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available.

Open-Mic Event

FAIRFIELD BAY — An open-mic music event takes place from 5:30-8:30 p.m. the second and third Thursdays of each month at the Fairfield Bay Conference Center. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. The event is open to anyone who would like to sing or play an instrument. For more information, call the center at (501) 884-4202.

Cabot Lions Club Meetings

CABOT — The Cabot Lions Club has regular get-togethers at noon the first and third Thursdays of the month at the Kingpin Sports Grill. Lions serve local communities and protect the planet. Club members provide children with eyeglasses, offer food for seniors and provide assistance during natural disasters. All are invited to attend the meetings.

Upcoming

Associational Singing Cancellations

CAVE CITY — The Spring River Associational Singing has been canceled for the months of November and December because of the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. The January singing will be at 6 p.m. Jan. 28 at Rings Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 2925 Arkansas 58, near Cave City, weather permitting. The Heavenly Highway 2nd Edition will be the primary book used. Light refreshments will be served, and the public is invited. For more information, contact John R. Way, president, at (870) 283-3292.

Light Up the Bay Season Kickoff

FAIRFIELD BAY — The Light Up the Bay Season Kickoff will begin at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 28 with warm soups and sandwiches for $8, plus holiday-themed adult beverages, and the lighting of the Christmas trees will take place. Silent-auction bids will be taken from 5:30-7 p.m., followed by the Ugly Sweater Contest at 7 p.m. The Big Trip Giveaway will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10, and a portion of the funds raised will assist area residents. Live music will round out the evening.

Batesville Christmas Parade

BATESVILLE — The Kiwanis Club of Batesville will present The Polar Express Christmas Parade at 6 p.m. Nov. 28, beginning on historic Main Street. All children are invited to visit with Santa at the end of the parade in the newly renovated Melba Theater. Pajamas are appropriate dress. For a float to be judged, it must be assigned a number prior to noon Nov. 25. For parade entry forms, go to the Batesville Kiwanis Christmas Parade’s Facebook page. For more information, contact Renee Martin at reneemartin.gyyo@statefarm.com or (870) 793-7355.

The Freemans Christmas Banquet

JUDSONIA — The sixth annual Freemans Christmas Banquet will take place at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at the First Baptist Church Activity Center, 700 Judson Ave. The event will feature a full dinner and gospel music, and Josh and Ashley Franks of Savannah, Tennessee, will be the event’s special guests. Canned goods and toys will be collected for families in need. Purchase tickets, at $12 each, by Nov. 28 by calling or texting Rowland Promotions at (501) 284-1182 or visiting The Freemans’ website at www.the-freemans.com/appearances.

Elf The Musical Jr.

LESLIE — The Leslie Area Merchants Association and the Red Curtain Theater of Conway will present the children’s production Elf the Musical Jr. at 7 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Ozark Heritage Arts Center. Based on the holiday film Elf, this fish-out-of-water comedy follows Buddy the Elf in his quest to find his true identity. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 12 and younger. Tickets may be purchased at the door. For more information, call (870) 448-2557.

Newark Christmas Parade

NEWARK — The Newark Chamber of Commerce will host a Christmas parade at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 3. For more information, call (870) 799-2663.

An Old Fashioned Christmas in the Village

SEARCY — An Old Fashioned Christmas in the Village will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 3 at Pioneer Village, 1200 Higginson St. The Village will be decorated in the style of the late 1800s. Carolers and musicians will entertain the guests, and sugar cookies and hot cider will be served. Children can decorate their own sugar cookies in the Little Red School House and may visit Santa, his sleigh and reindeer. Gifts and stocking stuffers will be available in the Garner Depot. For more information, call (501) 580-6633.

Concord Christmas Tree Lighting

CONCORD — The city of Concord will have its annual Christmas Tree Lighting at 5 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Concord Community Center, 10424 Heber Springs Road N. The ceremony will include Christmas music, refreshments and a visit from Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus following the lighting of the tree.

The Side Street Steppers Concert

BATESVILLE — The Ozark Foothills FilmFest Inc. will present its annual fundraising event at 2 p.m. Dec. 3 at Elizabeth’s Restaurant, 231 E. Main St. Proceeds will support the 16th annual Ozark Foothills FilmFest, one of the nation’s only small-town film festivals. The highlight of the event is a performance by the Side Street Steppers from Memphis, Tennessee, a four-piece band that will provide vintage music on vintage instruments. Appetizers and drinks are included. 1920s or ’30s attire is encouraged. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at Elizabeth’s Restaurant or by emailing ozarkfilm@wildblue.net or calling (870) 251-1189.

To submit an item for the Calendar of Events, mail information to Calendar of Events, Three Rivers Edition, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR, 72203; send faxes to (501) 378-3500; or email trnews@arkansasonline.com. Deadlines for calendar-item submissions are noon Friday for Thursday editions and noon Tuesday for Sunday editions.