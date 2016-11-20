Little Rock student named Rhodes scholar

A 2013 Pulaski Academy graduate was named a 2017 Rhodes scholar Sunday.

Next fall at Oxford University in England, Lauren C. Jackson of Little Rock will begin her pursuit of two master’s degrees — one in global governance and diplomacy and another in refugee and forced migration studies, according to her online Rhodes scholar biography.

The former Bruin is a senior studying political and social thought at the University of Virginia, where she received a full merit scholarship and a $20,000 grant to study post-traumatic stress disorder in post-genocide Rwanda.

Jackson was one of 32 United States students who received the prestigious designation Sunday, a news release said. Rhodes scholarships cover all expenses for two or three years at Oxford. On Sunday, her high school congratulated her on Facebook.

Her online biography said Jackson is interested in the “intersection of media and humanitarian policy.” She’s worked for CNN, National Geographic, the United Nations and the International Rescue Committee. Outside of work and school, she enjoys hiking, cycling, graphic design and photography.

