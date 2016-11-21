Ex-Arkansas chief deputy gets 1 year, 1 day for jail assault

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Federal prosecutors say a former chief deputy for Stone County has been sentenced to 12 months plus one day in prison for telling prisoners to assault another inmate and then arranging the attack.

The U.S. Justice Department said Monday that 56-year-old Randel Branscum admitted abusing his power as a jail administrator. It said Branscum told other inmates to "handle" the victim, then forced the victim into their cell. The inmates beat the victim and knocked his head into a windowsill.

Two inmates pleaded guilty to their roles in the attack and were sentenced to probation.

U.S. Attorney Chris Thyer said law officers must be trustworthy and law-abiding citizens who follow high ethical standards. The Justice Department's Civil Rights Division said jailers must care for and protect inmates in their custody.