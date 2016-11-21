Little Rock high schoolers’ fight seen on video

Two Little Rock students were disciplined after video of an altercation in a classroom circulated on social media, the school’s principal said.

The video shows two J.A. Fair High School students engaging in a fight, at times using chairs as they made their way across the classroom.

A faculty member can also be seen in the background, mostly staying out of the way as the two fought.

J.A. Fair High School Principal Michael Anthony declined to comment on the fight or the disciplinary actions taken against the students.

“We are disappointed in the behavior displayed in the video. We work hard daily to create a culture that is conductive to learning,” the Little Rock School District said in a statement.

An investigation into the fight is ongoing, and the district “will follow its protocol regarding any further disciplinary actions,” the statement said.