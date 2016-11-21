Mizzou running back, former Little Rock Christian standout arrested on marijuana charge

A Little Rock Christian graduate who signed with Mizzou earlier this year was arrested early Sunday after police say he was found with marijuana on the university’s campus.

Authorities located freshman running back Damarea Crockett at 4:17 a.m. inside a vehicle at a parking lot off Ashland Gravel Road on the east side of the campus while checking lots, said Major Brian Weimer, a spokesman for the University of Missouri Police Department in Columbia, Mo.

After a check of his vehicle, Crockett was arrested on suspicion of possessing less than 35 grams of marijuana, taken to the police department and released a short time later on a summons to appear in city court, Weimer said.

Crockett, who initially committed to Boise State, signed with Mizzou in February during a ceremony at Little Rock Christian, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

The Little Rock native's weekend arrest came hours after setting the university's freshman rushing record, having 1,062 rushing yards this season. The previous record was 1,029 yards.

The Mizzou Tigers are set to play against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Friday.

It was not immediately clear Monday morning whether Crockett would be playing in that game.