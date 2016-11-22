Senior highlights of Hog commit Montaric Brown

Arkansas commitment Montaric Brown showed why he's considered one of the top safety prospects in the nation by recording more than 100 tackles this season.

Brown, 6-1, 180, 4.5 seconds in the 40-yard dash, picked Arkansas over Alabama, Oklahoma State, Auburn, LSU and others. He recorded 110 tackles, 7 interceptions, one returned 71 yards for a score, 8 pass breakups while having 52 receptions for 813 yards and 7 touchdowns this season.

ESPN rates Brown the No. 12 safety and No. 191 overall prospect in the nation.

Brown had 112 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 8 pass deflections, a forced fumble and 5 interceptions with 3 returned for touchdowns as a junior.