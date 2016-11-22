Home /
Senior highlights of Hog commit Montaric Brown
This article was published today at 11:26 a.m.
Arkansas commitment Montaric Brown showed why he's considered one of the top safety prospects in the nation by recording more than 100 tackles this season.
Brown, 6-1, 180, 4.5 seconds in the 40-yard dash, picked Arkansas over Alabama, Oklahoma State, Auburn, LSU and others. He recorded 110 tackles, 7 interceptions, one returned 71 yards for a score, 8 pass breakups while having 52 receptions for 813 yards and 7 touchdowns this season.
ESPN rates Brown the No. 12 safety and No. 191 overall prospect in the nation.
Brown had 112 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 8 pass deflections, a forced fumble and 5 interceptions with 3 returned for touchdowns as a junior.
YoungHog says... November 22, 2016 at 12:17 p.m.
GO HOGS
