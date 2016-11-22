20-year-old shot, hurt in Little Rock, police say; man who helped him arrested

A 20-year-old Little Rock man was shot Monday night as he walked to an apartment complex in the south part of the city, police said.

Mashon Jackson told police he had gone to “visit a girl” in the area of Topaz Court. When she wasn’t home, he began to walk back to the Auxor Arms Apartments at 9101 Auxor Road, a police report said.

Around 8 p.m, Jackson saw a white car with tinted windows and another vehicle he couldn’t identify. He told police both cars made U-turns and drove toward him.

Someone in the white car fired five times, and Jackson was shot in the chest, the report said. He ran until he was picked up by Tresean Freeman, 19, who drove him to Little Rock police’s Southwest Substation at 6401 Baseline Road.

Officers administered first-aid treatment on Jackson, who was holding his chest and bleeding, before he was taken to CHI St. Vincent, where he was interviewed by police.

Freeman was driving a stolen 2016 Hyundai Sonata, police said. He was also wanted on warrants out of Little Rock, Pulaski County and Benton. He was booked into the Pulaski County jail at 11:55 p.m. Monday.

Officer Richard Hilgeman, a Little Rock police spokesman, said Tuesday that detectives have yet to locate where Jackson was shot.