Police: West Fork teen gave ex-girlfriend package that looked like bomb

Greenland police arrested a West Fork teenager late Monday after he gave his ex-girlfriend what looked like a bomb during school and caused the evacuation of Greenland High School earlier that day, Police Chief Gary Ricker said.

Wesley Wayne Crow, 18, of 13086 Green Road in West Fork, was arrested in connection with terroristic threatening and communicating a false alarm, both felonies.

A girl gave school authorities a package wrapped in plastic with wires, nails and screws showing at around 2:20 p.m. Monday, according to a preliminary police report. The girl said Crow had given the package to her, the report shows.

Ricker said the package looked like a bomb, and the bomb squad was called, according to the report.

Crow later told police the package was old notes and the girl’s jewelry, according to the preliminary report. He was at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set Tuesday. A hearing is scheduled for today.