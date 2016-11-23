Hot Springs officials OK property tax; measure expected to raise $3M for police, fire radio systems

HOT SPRINGS — The Hot Springs Board of Directors has approved a property tax increase that's expected to bring in $3 million over two years for police and fire communication systems.

The tax was approved Tuesday, and the revenue generated will be used to improve the communication systems for the police and fire departments. The project is estimated to cost $6 million, the Sentinel-Record reported.

Police Chief Jason Stachey said the current communication system only covers 80 to 85 percent of Hot Springs, endangering officers responding to areas beyond the reach of the city's lone repeater tower.

District 4 Director Larry Williams responded to opponents of the millage, saying their desire to put the levy to a referendum would only delay the city from addressing issues relating to capacity, coverage and manufacturer support with the current system.

"We don't have time to refer this to the voters and let the quorum court set millage rates," Williams said. "If we decide to have elections next year, and the voters approve this, as I anticipate they would, we can't do a special mailing to do a tax statement on this."

Fire Chief Ed Davis said the recommended system would give the police and fire departments 12 talk paths, likely operating from the state-owned Arkansas Wireless Information Network. Federal Engineering project manager Mike Harper said a new system should have 95 percent mobile coverage and 97 percent coverage from vehicle-mounted radios.