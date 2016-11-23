Shots fired into car in Little Rock kill 2-year-old

A 2-year-old child was killed Tuesday night in Little Rock when several bullets were fired into the car the child was riding in, police said.

Police were called to UAMS Medical Center at 8:30 p.m. after adults in the car drove to the hospital after the shooting, which police said happened near South Harrison Street and West Charles Bussey Avenue. The child, whom police did not identify, was pronounced dead just after 9 p.m.

Little Rock police spokesman officer Richard Hilgeman said late Tuesday that the shooting resulted from "a rolling disturbance" in which the people in the car had been involved. There were "multiple" children and adults in the car when several shots were fired into it, he said.

Hilgeman said investigators did not know whether the shots were fired from another car or from someone on foot. There were no suspects Tuesday night.

Police did not know the relationship between the child and the adults in the car, he said.

No further details were available.

Metro on 11/23/2016