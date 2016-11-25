In heist that left Arkansas store clerk dead, 2 held

Two men were arrested Wednesday in the robbery and kidnapping of a Jonesboro store employee in September, according to a news release from the Jonesboro Police Department.

Loretta "Lori" Pixler, 45, an assistant store manager at Dollar Tree, was robbed at gunpoint and abducted before she was found dead the next day along Interstate 555 in Poinsett County, Jonesboro police said in September.

Dawaun Logan and Byron Ford were arrested Wednesday and were being held at the Craighead County jail, according to the news release.

According to an online jail roster, Logan, 20, was charged with aggravated robbery while Ford, 24, was arrested on a kidnapping charge.

There is an ongoing investigation, and authorities "continue to wrap up details," the release said.

A Jonesboro police official said in September that Pixler's body had been hit by a car on the interstate, but police did not know how she died.

Metro on 11/25/2016