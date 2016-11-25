Man stabbed to death in Helena-West Helena; suspect arrested

A stabbing Thursday evening left one man dead, according to a news release from the Helena-West Helena Police Department on Friday.

About 9 p.m. Thursday, police received a 911 call saying two males were going into a residence at 43 Edgewood Circle in West Helena. The caller said one of the men, later identified as Jarquis Johnson, 25, was screaming.

When officers arrived, they found one man who had been stabbed. Other officers found another man, later identified as Anthony Brown, walking nearby covered in blood, according to the release. Patrol officers said Brown was drunk at the time.

Brown was taken into custody, and Johnson was taken to Helena Regional Hospital where he later died from his wounds, according to the release.

Police Chief Virgil Green said investigators said Johnson and Brown knew each other, but the facts of what led to the stabbing are still under investigation.

Brown was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder. No bail had been set as of Friday.