Teen shot outside a strip mall in Little Rock

A teenager was shot in the parking lot of a strip mall on West 12th Street on Thursday evening, a Little Rock police spokesman said.

Officers were dispatched to West 12th Street at 6:18 p.m. in response to a shooting that had just occurred, police said. Officers found the shooting scene outside the strip mall at 4501 W. 12th St.

The 18-year-old shooting victim told police that he heard a couple of shots and then saw a car speed away, said police spokesman Michelle Hill.

The wounded man, who was not identified Thursday night, was shot at least once and required surgery at a hospital, Hill said. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, she said.

Hill said police did not have a description of the vehicle and had no information about the shooter.

On Thursday evening, the strip mall's parking lot and a part of Washington Street were blocked off with crime scene tape. Bullets had left cracks in a barred window near the northeast corner of the building.