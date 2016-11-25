Teen shot outside a strip mall in Little Rock
By Amanda Claire Curcio , Ryan Tarinelli
A teenager was shot in the parking lot of a strip mall on West 12th Street on Thursday evening, a Little Rock police spokesman said.
Officers were dispatched to West 12th Street at 6:18 p.m. in response to a shooting that had just occurred, police said. Officers found the shooting scene outside the strip mall at 4501 W. 12th St.
The 18-year-old shooting victim told police that he heard a couple of shots and then saw a car speed away, said police spokesman Michelle Hill.
The wounded man, who was not identified Thursday night, was shot at least once and required surgery at a hospital, Hill said. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, she said.
Hill said police did not have a description of the vehicle and had no information about the shooter.
On Thursday evening, the strip mall's parking lot and a part of Washington Street were blocked off with crime scene tape. Bullets had left cracks in a barred window near the northeast corner of the building.
