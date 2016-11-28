Girl riding on ATV killed in crash on U.S. 64 in Arkansas

A girl was killed Saturday when the ATV she was riding on was struck by another vehicle on a highway in Johnson County, state police said.

The juvenile from Clarksville, whose name was not released, was a passenger on a 400 Arctic Cat ATV that pulled out of a parking lot and onto U.S. 64 near an intersection with Stegall Road in Clarksville around 3:05 p.m., according to an Arkansas State Police police report.

The ATV got into the path of a 2003 Dodge Durango heading east on the highway and was struck by the vehicle, officials said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Her age was not immediately known.

The Durango's driver, a male juvenile from Clarksville, was injured in the wreck and taken to Arkansas Children's Hospital, police said.

Conditions were reported clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

The death is the 496th on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.