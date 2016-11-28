Police: Masked assailant hands pharmacist note, robs Little Rock drugstore

A masked assailant handed a pharmacist a note that only read “methadone” during a robbery Saturday at a Little Rock drugstore, police say.

The robber walked into Tanglewood Drug Store at 6815 Cantrell Road around 9:35 a.m. and demanded the prescription drug, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

"I want this," the assailant said while handing the note to a pharmacist, who then passed it on to another employee.

"This is not a prescription," one pharmacist then said before the robber again demanded methadone pills.

Police said an employee filled a bottle with the prescription medication and handed it to the robber, who fled the store on foot, heading west.

The assailant was described as standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds, according to authorities. He was wearing a black ski mask, a gray hoodie, blue jeans and brown boots at the time.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.