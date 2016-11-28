Rogers man pleads guilty to causing fatal wreck

BENTONVILLE — A Rogers man pleaded guilty Monday to driving drunk and causing a fatal wreck in June.

Asghar Alejandro Martinez, 31, pleaded guilty to negligent homicide and first offense driving while intoxicated. His guilty plea was under an agreement his attorney Sam Hall reached with Bryan Sexton, deputy prosecutor.

Martinez was arrested June 5 and accused of causing the death of Janet Everts.

Martinez’s jury was scheduled to begin Tuesday.

Cpl. Aaron Faust, a Bentonville Police detective, went to a wreck at 10:19 p.m. June 4 in front of Town Home Suites on Southeast 14th Street, according to a probable cause affidavit. A black pickup with front-end damage was in the street, according to the affidavit.

Martinez was standing beside the pickup. He told Faust he was on his phone when a vehicle hit him, according to court documents. Martinez said he was heading west and was driving 40 to 43 mph, according to the affidavit.

Faust reported Martinez had bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech and was swaying, according to the affidavit. Martinez said he drank two beers. He later told Faust he drank five beers, and it had been 30 minutes since he drank, according to court documents.

An accident investigation showed Martinez crossed from the west lanes into oncoming traffic and hit two vehicles, according to court documents.

Everts, the driver of one of the vehicles, died at Cox Medical Center in Springfield, Mo., from massive trauma she suffered in the crash, according to the affidavit.

Circuit Judge Brad Karren accepted the plea agreement and Martinez’s guilty plea.

Martinez was sentenced to 10 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction. He must also abide by a suspended sentence agreement for 10 years after his release from prison.