1 person dead after shooting in North Little Rock, police say

The North Little Rock Police Department says one person is dead after a shooting Tuesday in the city.

Police spokesman Sgt. Brian Dedrick told Arkansas Online that the agency received a report of a person shot at 12:54 p.m. in the area of 14th and Vine streets.

The male victim was transported to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock for a gunshot wound to the torso and later died at the hospital, according to police.

Dedrick said that police did not initially believe the shooting would result in a homicide. Hours later at 5:08 p.m., authorities announced the death on social media.

The Police Department's patrol division responded shortly before 1 p.m. and detectives were called out around 30 minutes later, he said.

Dedrick said authorities spoke with number of witnesses in the area Tuesday afternoon.

The death marks North Little Rock's 11th homicide so far this year.

Police said they have no leads on a suspect.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call North Little Rock police at (501) 798-1234.

Check back with Arkansas Online for updates on this developing story and read Wednesday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.