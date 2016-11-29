2 Little Rock juniors earn perfect ACT scores

Spencer Davis and Daniel Crabb, both juniors at Pulaski Academy in Little Rock, recently earned top scores of 36 on the ACT college entrance exam, a feat accomplished by fewer than one-tenth of 1 percent of test-takers in a year.

Crabb is the son of Cliff Crabb and Clark and Rhonda Benton.

An honor roll student, Crabb participates in his school's Quiz Bowl team, Model United Nations, Chess Club and Young Republicans. He is also in Mu Alpha Theta and the Beta Club. He plays on the Bruin football team and was selected an All State player in ninth and 10th grades and Most Valuable Player in ninth grade.

He also has achieved the Star ranking in Boy Scouts, and participates in Junior Deputy Baseball. He is a member of Fellowship Bible Church and Young Life. He has been a junior volunteer for Arkansas Children's Hospital since 2014.

Davis is the son of Tom and Celeste Davis and Cindi and Kevin McConnell.

He is a member of Pulaski Academy's Green Club, Amnesty International, Model United Nations and serves as the current president of the Young Democrats on campus. He is on the President's List, earned third place at the Arkansas Council of Teachers of Mathematics competition and is in All Region Choir. He has performed in school productions of Footloose and Beauty and the Beast.

Davis plays soccer and piano. He volunteers at the Little Rock Animal Village and mentors at the Boys and Girls Club.