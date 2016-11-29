Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, November 29, 2016, 1:27 p.m.
Top Picks - Mobile App

Bielema set to join 'SEC Nation' at conference title game

By Austin Cannon

This article was published today at 12:11 p.m.

91016-arkansas-democrat-gazettestephen-b-thornton-arkansas-coach-bret-bielema-celebrates-their-ot-victory-over-tcu-saturday-september-10-2016-at-amon-g-carter-stadium-in-ft-worth

PHOTO BY STEPHEN B. THORNTON

9/10/16 Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/STEPHEN B. THORNTON Arkansas' coach Bret Bielema celebrates their OT victory over TCU Saturday September 10, 2016 at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Ft. Worth.

Arkansas football coach Bret Bielema will join the hosts of SEC Nation on Saturday at the SEC Championship in Atlanta.

In a news release, the athletic department said Bielema would join the show — broadcast on the SEC Network — from noon to 3 p.m. No. 1 Alabama plays No. 15 Florida in the Georgia Dome at 3 p.m. The game will be televised on CBS.

Bielema, whose Razorbacks beat Florida but lost to Alabama, will join host Maria Taylor and analysts Marcus Spears, Paul Finebaum and Tim Tebow.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Bielema set to join 'SEC Nation' at conference title game

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...
Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online