Bielema set to join 'SEC Nation' at conference title game

Arkansas football coach Bret Bielema will join the hosts of SEC Nation on Saturday at the SEC Championship in Atlanta.

In a news release, the athletic department said Bielema would join the show — broadcast on the SEC Network — from noon to 3 p.m. No. 1 Alabama plays No. 15 Florida in the Georgia Dome at 3 p.m. The game will be televised on CBS.

Bielema, whose Razorbacks beat Florida but lost to Alabama, will join host Maria Taylor and analysts Marcus Spears, Paul Finebaum and Tim Tebow.