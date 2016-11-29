Home /
Bielema set to join 'SEC Nation' at conference title game
This article was published today at 12:11 p.m.
PHOTO BY STEPHEN B. THORNTON
Arkansas football coach Bret Bielema will join the hosts of SEC Nation on Saturday at the SEC Championship in Atlanta.
In a news release, the athletic department said Bielema would join the show — broadcast on the SEC Network — from noon to 3 p.m. No. 1 Alabama plays No. 15 Florida in the Georgia Dome at 3 p.m. The game will be televised on CBS.
Bielema, whose Razorbacks beat Florida but lost to Alabama, will join host Maria Taylor and analysts Marcus Spears, Paul Finebaum and Tim Tebow.
