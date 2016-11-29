Home /
Guard quits Arkansas basketball team six games into season
By Matt Jones
This article was published today at 11:22 a.m.
PHOTO BY ANDY SHUPE
- Comments (4)
- aAFont Size
FAYETTEVILLE — Sophomore guard Jordan Danberry has left the Arkansas women's basketball team six games into the season, a spokesperson confirmed Tuesday.
Danberry was averaging 4.7 points and 3.8 rebounds per game for the Razorbacks. It is not known why she left the program and Arkansas coach Jimmy Dykes was not immediately available for comment.
Danberry was one of six players who knelt during the playing of the national anthem prior to an exhibition game earlier this month. Danberry said the following week that she knelt because of "social injustice that we recognize in our society," but stood for the anthem in subsequent games.
As a freshman last season, Danberry played in all 30 games and started 13 times. She led the team with 70 assists and averaged 6.7 points per game.
Danberry had not started any of the six games this season for the Razorbacks (6-0). Arkansas is coming off two wins at the Nugget Classic in Reno, Nev., and is scheduled to play at Tulsa on Wednesday.
ESPN rated Danberry a five-star recruit out of Conway High School and she was the Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year as a junior.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Guard quits Arkansas basketball team six games into season
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 4 of 4 total comments
JiminyC56 says... November 29, 2016 at 12:22 p.m.
Goodbye!
( permalink | suggest removal )
HawgFan says... November 29, 2016 at 12:49 p.m.
Probably wanted to devote 100% of her time to Project Unify. Good for her.
( permalink | suggest removal )
mrcharles says... November 29, 2016 at 1:11 p.m.
Strange what things bring such joy to certain people. Guess no need to bring up that "forgive my trespasses" matter a great man once mentioned, the mote in the eye, or even recent quotes of a POTUS at least mouthing the words , "of all Americans?"
yet I remember the words of Job about man.
( permalink | suggest removal )
Vickie55 says... November 29, 2016 at 1:17 p.m.
After the football team's performance on Saturday, she was probably too embarrassed to wear the uniform.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.