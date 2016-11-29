Guard quits Arkansas basketball team six games into season

— Sophomore guard Jordan Danberry has left the Arkansas women's basketball team six games into the season, a spokesperson confirmed Tuesday.

Danberry was averaging 4.7 points and 3.8 rebounds per game for the Razorbacks. It is not known why she left the program and Arkansas coach Jimmy Dykes was not immediately available for comment.

Danberry was one of six players who knelt during the playing of the national anthem prior to an exhibition game earlier this month. Danberry said the following week that she knelt because of "social injustice that we recognize in our society," but stood for the anthem in subsequent games.

As a freshman last season, Danberry played in all 30 games and started 13 times. She led the team with 70 assists and averaged 6.7 points per game.

Danberry had not started any of the six games this season for the Razorbacks (6-0). Arkansas is coming off two wins at the Nugget Classic in Reno, Nev., and is scheduled to play at Tulsa on Wednesday.

ESPN rated Danberry a five-star recruit out of Conway High School and she was the Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year as a junior.