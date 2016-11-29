Arkansas man accused of burning girlfriend with iron, cutting arm with razor

A Jacksonville man was arrested Monday night after his girlfriend told police he burned her with a clothes iron, pinned her on a bed and used a razor to cut her arm, authorities said.

Jacksonville police arrived at a house in the 1100 block of Ruth Ann Drive around 8:30 p.m. to investigate a report of a domestic disturbance. When they arrived, a woman told them her boyfriend, 25-year-old Jamarco Jones, had assaulted her, according to an arrest report.

The woman said Jones burned her right arm with a clothes iron and later punched open the door to the bedroom before pinning her on the bed and cutting her right arm, the report said.

An officer at the scene said in the report that the woman suffered a burn mark on her right forearm, scratches on both arms and bruises on her left shoulder.

Police charged Jones with aggravated assault on a household or family member, first-degree terroristic threatening and first-degree criminal mischief. He was booked into the Pulaski County jail at 11:36 p.m. Monday and is being held without bail.