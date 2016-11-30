Arkansas educator to become president of Nebraska college

HASTINGS, Neb. — An Arkansas educator who graduated from high school in Omaha has been selected to lead Hastings College in Nebraska.

The college board of trustees says Travis Feezell will become president on June 1. He'll replace Don Jackson, who will retire at the end of the 2016-17 school year after serving in the post for 4½ years.

Feezell is provost and chief academic officer at the University of the Ozarks in Clarksville, Arkansas. He's a graduate of Omaha Central High School and earned his bachelor's in English at the University of Wyoming. Feezell holds a doctorate in education from the University of Idaho

Officials say his mother once taught at Hastings College and his brother and sister-in-law graduated from the school, which is affiliated with the Presbyterian Church.