Wednesday, November 30, 2016, 1:26 p.m.

Day care worker gets life sentence in sex abuse of kids

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:40 a.m.

ELYRIA, Ohio — A former Ohio day care worker convicted of sexually assaulting six children has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Prosecutors say Heather Koon of Elyria sent videos and photos of her sexually abusing children at two day cares to her boyfriend, a convicted sex offender.

Some parents of the victims called Koon a monster in court Tuesday and said some of the children remain traumatized from what happened in 2013.

Prosecutors said Koon's boyfriend, James Osborne, urged the sexual abuse. Osborne was sentenced in October to life in prison without parole for his role in the abuse.

Koon's attorney also told the judge that Koon acted at Osborne's direction.

Investigators say they discovered the abuse after finding a video on Koon's computer that showed her abusing an infant.

333nono33 says... November 30, 2016 at 1:09 p.m.

She's a SICK PERVERT and he is too! People trusted her with their kids. What a MONSTER!!

