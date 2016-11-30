Vice principal hit, North Little Rock student jailed

Police arrested a North Little Rock high school student Tuesday after he hit an assistant principal in the face, according to a report.

Jaleel Medlock, 18, was in an argument with high school Assistant Principal Sandy Williams when the teen stepped back and swung, hitting Williams "square in the nose," according to the report.

A North Little Rock officer along with high school security guards grabbed Medlock and took him into custody at the high school, according to the report. The report did not describe Williams' condition.

Medlock was charged with second-degree battery.

He was listed on Pulaski County jail's inmate roster Tuesday night.