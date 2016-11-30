Senior highlights: QB commit Daulton Hyatt

Quarterback Daulton Hyatt, an Arkansas commitment, has completed his high school career and is weeks away from reporting to Fayetteville.

He was 121 of 184 for 2,240 yards, 25 touchdowns while throwing only 5 interceptions. He also rushed 74 times for 419 yards and 5 touchdowns. ESPN rates him the No. 9 pocket-passer and the No. 150 overall prospect in the nation.

Hyatt, 6-4, 182, 4.62 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Attalla (Ala.) Etowah picked the Hogs over offers from schools like Miami, Maryland, Louisville, Missouri, Vanderbilt and others.

Coach Bret Bielema, offensive coordinator Dan Enos and defensive line coach Rory Segrest made an in-home visit Sunday night.