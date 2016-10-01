2 sought in holdup at Little Rock dollar store

Two men robbed a Dollar General store at gunpoint Thursday in Little Rock, police reported.

Officers responded about 8:25 p.m. to the business at 5200 W. 65th St. Witnesses said a man walked inside, pointed a chrome handgun at an employee and demanded money, according to a police report. The robber counted down from 10 while another man guarded the entrance, according to the report.

The employee threw an unknown amount of cash on the floor, and the two robbers took the money and fled west on foot, according to the report.

No injuries were reported.

Both robbers were described as black, between the ages of 20 and 35, and about 5-foot-7 and 140 pounds. One wore a gray hooded shirt, black pants and black shoes. The other wore a black hooded shirt with black pants and black shoes.

An investigation was ongoing Friday.

