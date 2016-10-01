Arkansas routs Alcorn State to set up showdown with Alabama

Arkansas wrapped up its nonconference schedule with an easy win Saturday.

The No. 20 Razorbacks scored 24 first quarter points and never looked back in a 52-10 win over Alcorn State at War Memorial Stadium. Arkansas won in Little Rock for the first time in three years.

Jared Cornelius had touchdown catches of 29 and 35 yards, and Devwah Whaley had a touchdown run of 75 yards to help the Razorbacks build a 24-0 lead.

Cornelius finished the game with 4 catches for 106 yards. He also had a 65-yard punt return touchdown called back in the first quarter, which set up Whaley's first career touchdown run.

It was the second consecutive game Cornelius went over 100 yards receiving. He had career highs of 7 catches and 126 yards the week before against Texas A&M.

Alcorn State (1-3) puled within 24-7 on quarterback Noah Johnson's 12-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. The Braves later hit a 44-yard pass to the Arkansas 1 with 11 seconds left in the quarter, but lost a fumble on the next play.

The Razorbacks led 24-7 at halftime.

Arkansas forced two more turnovers in the third quarter that led to scores. Henre' Toliver's 70-yard interception return put the Razorbacks ahead 31-7.

It was the third time in four games that Arkansas has returned an interception for a score.

Josh Liddell added an interception later in the third quarter. The Razorbacks responded with a 5-play, 55-yard drive that was capped by Cody Hollister's 26-yard touchdown run to make it 38-7 Arkansas.

Haiden McCraney hit a 43-yard field goal late in the third quarter to pull the Braves within 38-10, but Arkansas scored again on its next drive. Whaley had five carries for 35 yards on the drive and Cornelius and Drew Morgan had consecutive catches of 17 and 18 yards.

After the quarter change, Austin Allen threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to LaMichael Pettway to give the Razorbacks a 45-10 lead. It was the first career catch for Pettway, a redshirt freshman.

Allen finished the game 13 of 18 for 206 yards and three touchdowns. He became the first Arkansas quarterback to throw at least two touchdown passes in his first five games.

Arkansas had two running backs go over 100 yards rushing. Whaley rushed 9 times for 135 yards and Rawleigh Williams carried for 126 yards on 13 attempts.

Freshman TJ Hammonds rushed for 29 yards on 5 carries in his first playing time. He had a 5-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to put the Razorbacks ahead 52-10.

The Razorbacks out-gained the Braves 559-314.

Arkansas is scheduled to play No. 1 Alabama next week at Razorback Stadium. The teams will meet when both are ranked for the first time since 2011.