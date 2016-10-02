Arraignment scheduled for guard in Arkansas prison standoff

DERMOTT, Ark. — A correctional officer who was taken into custody after a standoff at a southeastern Arkansas prison Saturday is scheduled to be arraigned on a commercial burglary charge.

Drew County jail booking officer Barbara Parnell said Sunday that the officer is being held without bond and tentatively set for arraignment on Monday.

State police said Devonte Carter surrendered around 7:50 p.m., the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

Authorities declined to discuss what led the 24-year-old officer to barricade himself inside an observation tower at the Delta Regional Unit in Dermott. State police say Carter had access to a rifle and refused orders to leave the tower, leading to the standoff.

Department of Correction spokesman Solomon Graves says the incident was resolved without incident after more than eight hours.

Graves and state police spokesman Bill Sadler both declined to discuss details of the negotiations.