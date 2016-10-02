Police ID 2 shot near LR Central, say one revived

All three victims of a Friday night shooting were alive Saturday afternoon after Little Rock police incorrectly reported that one person had died, a spokesman said.

Officers responded about 9:45 p.m. Friday to a shooting in the area of West 13th and Rice streets, one block from Little Rock Central High School.

Bilijah Muhammad, 18, and Bilal Muhammad, 19, both of Little Rock were found lying in the street with gunshot wounds, while a 17-year-old shooting victim was found sitting in the driver's seat of a 1996 Pontiac, according to a Little Rock police report.

All three were transported to a hospital and taken into surgery, the release said.

Bilijah Muhammad was listed in critical condition Saturday afternoon, police said, while Bilal Muhammad and the 17-year-old victim, whom police did not identify, are expected to survive.

Police said Friday night that one victim had died as a result of the shooting, but Bilijah Muhammad was later brought back to life by medical personnel, said officer Richard Hilgeman, spokesman for the Little Rock Police Department.

The shooting was the second of the night for the department.

About 10 minutes before police were called to the shooting on West 13th Street, officers were called to the area of South Valentine and West 20th streets, police said.

Officers then found a man dead with gunshot wounds in the backseat of a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu in the backyard of 2201 S. Oak St., police said Saturday.

Police said Friday night that the victim had crashed through a backyard fence and hit the corner of the house after being shot and then hitting the car's accelerator.

Police had not released the victim's identity as of Saturday night, but he was described as a black man between the ages of 30 and 35 years old.

Investigators do not know of a motive in either shooting and do not believe they are related, Hilgeman said.

