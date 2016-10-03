Arkansas teen dies days after pickup flipped, state police say

A Texarkana teenager died of injuries days after a rollover crash in Miller County, according to the Arkansas State Police.

In a preliminary report released Monday, authorities said the crash occurred 7:40 a.m. Sept. 21 when Dalton Ryan Jaquess, 18, drove into the path of an eastbound 1994 Dodge van while turning west onto U.S. 82 at Ward Drive in Texarkana.

The impact caused Jaquess’ 1980 Chevrolet pickup to flip over at the intersection, according to state police.

Jaquess was pronounced dead Friday at a local hospital, the report released this week notes.

[FATAL WRECKS: Complete coverage of deadly crashes across Arkansas so far this year]

The driver of the Dodge, 54-year-old Earl Eason Jr. of Idabel, Okla., and a passenger in the van, 61-year-old Harold Thompson of Idabel, Okla., were hurt.

State police said those injured were taken to Christus St. Michael in Texarkana, Texas, and Scott and White Memorial Hospital in Temple, Texas.

Travel conditions at the time of the crash were described as clear and dry.

Jaquess' death was the 397th reported so far this year on an Arkansas road, according to preliminary information.