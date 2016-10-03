Disappearing Dez doesn't faze Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dez Bryant, who suffered a hairline fracture in his right knee, went AWOL on the Cowboys last week, skipping a follow-up MRI over fear about his knee injury and a week's worth of practice.

Owner Jerry Jones said on his radio show Friday that Bryant disappeared because he didn't want to get some bad news.

Veteran Dallas tight end Jason Witten was asked out Bryant's absence, and according to Todd Archer of ESPN, didn't seem that bothered by it.

"Look, we all go through different things," Witten said. "That's handled within teams. Guys address it and move forward. It happens every week in the NFL from that standpoint. So, yeah, you always work together and talking and that's what teammates are, they're brothers.

"There's a great saying inside this building by somebody I tremendously respect -- let's not circumcise a mosquito here, you know? I think that has great value in this. As things go on, move forward and we all understand that.

"This game means so much to Dez Bryant and that's a relationship that I've really enjoyed over the years in seeing that and the brotherhood that you have with that. Dez will be back out there in no time."

Circumcise a mosquito? That's pure Jerry Jones, who used that idiom back in 2011 to describe how close the NFL owners and players were to ending the lockout.

Of course, Jerry also gushed over his new helicopter by pointing out that, "You can shoot pigs out of it."

You can take the boy out of Arkansas ... .

Injury report

According to USA Today's Nocole Auerbach, a veterinarian has diagnosed Butler University's beloved bulldog mascot, Butler Blue III (aka "Trip") with a partial ACL tear in his right hind leg.

The good news? He should be fully healed by the time basketball season starts.

"We've been down this road before when he was a pup," Michael Kaltenmark, Blues III's owner, wrote in a text message. "Hopefully with a little rest, he'll be back to work for basketball season. He is to remain at home over the next two weeks with limited activity. He can walk, but no running or jumping. If that goes well he can return to the office after those initial two weeks on light duty. Then we'll reevaluate again after four weeks to see if we can turn him loose."

The pooch is listed as "Out" for Butler's football homecoming weekend.

Trip is quite active on social media, and many of his followers wished him a speedy recovery after he announced the injury on Thursday. Kaltenmark said Trip was "already bumming, though," and not used to laying low.

"He's not one to just sit around at home," Kaltenmark said.

Hail to 'The King'

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown plans to pay tribute to the late Arnold Palmer by wearing custom cleats featuring an image of "The King" during Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Heinz Field.

Brown told ESPN it's important to honor Palmer, 87, who died Sept.25, and spoke of meeting the golf icon during a visit to Palmer's home before training camp this year.

"A guy like Arnold, his legacy and what he meant not only to the world, but to Latrobe, to Pennsylvania, his legacy will live on," Brown said, via ESPN. "An inspiring guy. I'm glad I got a moment to share with him."

Sports on 10/03/2016