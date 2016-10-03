Hogs made mistake on blocked field goal

— Arkansas safety Josh Liddell made a mental mistake after Dan Skipper's blocked field goal in the fourth quarter.

The football caromed off Skipper's hands and bounced back toward the goal line. Liddell grabbed it at the Arkansas 5 and returned it 1 yard. Had he left the ball alone, Arkansas would have taken possession at the original spot, its 23.

"I grabbed Josh right away and said, 'My friend, what do you do when the ball's over the line of scrimmage?' He said, 'Go get it,' and I went like, 'Wrong answer,'" Coach Bret Bielema said.

"But obviously he wasn't informed of that. ... We've got to cover that as coaches, so there's a lot of things we've got to improve on."