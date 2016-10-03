NFL ARKANSANS: Hunter Henry scores first professional touchdown

Hunter Henry had his first big game as an NFL tight end last week, and he followed it up this week with his first professional touchdown.

Henry (Pulaski Academy, Arkansas Razorbacks) caught a 20-yard touchdown pass down the seam from Philip Rivers in the San Diego Chargers’ loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Henry finished with 4 receptions for 61 yards. He has caught 9 passes for 133 yards in the past two games and his 15.3 yards per reception is third among NFL tight ends with at least 10 catches.

In other games involving players with Arkansas connections, Charles Clay (Little Rock Central) caught 5 passes for 47 yards in the Buffalo Bills’ victory over the New England Patriots. … Demario Davis (Arkansas State) made 5 tackles in the Cleveland Browns’ loss to Washington. … Trey Flowers (Arkansas Razorbacks) had 3 tackles in the Patriots’ loss. … Clinton McDonald (Jacksonville) had 8 tackles and 1½ sacks in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ loss to Denver. … Darius Philon had 2 tackles for the Chargers. … Chris Smith (Arkansas Razorbacks) had 2 tackles and 1 sack in the Jacksonville Jaguars’ victory over Indianapolis. … Cedric Thornton (Star City, Southern Arkansas) had 2 tackles for the Dallas Cowboys. ... DeAngelo Williams (Wynne) had 4 carries for 7 yards and 1 touchdown and caught a pass for 2 yards for the Pittsburgh Steelers. ... Kansas City Chiefs running back Knile Davis (arkansas Razorbacks) had 1 carry for -2 yards and caught 2 passes for 14 yards. He also returned 3 kickoffs for 51 yards.