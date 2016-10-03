Arkansas woman killed, child injured after SUV hits tree

An Arkansas woman was killed and a minor was injured in a car crash early Monday, Arkansas State Police said.

Erica Ensley, 25, of Bentonville was driving a 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe west on U.S. Highway 270 near Crystal Springs around 1:40 a.m., according to a police report.

A male minor, also of Bentonville, was riding in the passenger seat, state police said.

The Santa Fe ran off the highway and struck a tree near Crystal Springs Road, according to the report. Ensley was pronounced dead at the scene around 2:35 a.m., and the minor was transported to CHI St. Vincent Hospital in Hot Springs, state police said.

Police reported conditions at the time of the wreck as clear and dry.

Ensley's death is the 399th on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary state police data.