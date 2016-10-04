Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, October 04, 2016, 1:16 p.m.
Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Food: Comfort food 101

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff

This article was published today at 11:33 a.m.

Beans and cornbread, rice and gravy, chicken and dumplings. We salute you! But when it comes to food federations, the culinary constitution says nothing ensures domestic tranquility like Meat and Potatoes.

For recipes starring this classic duo, read Wednesday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Style.

