Man shot by officers in Beebe identified

A man shot by police in Beebe on Friday has been identified as Albert Hughey Jr., 64, according to the Arkansas State Police.

State police spokesman Bill Sadler said Monday that information from the Beebe Police Department was that Hughey suffered a leg wound that was not life-threatening.

Wayne Ballew, chief of the Beebe Police Department, couldn't be reached for comment Monday. A dispatcher for the Police Department referred all questions to the state police.

Sadler said Beebe police were executing a search warrant at 2100 Kamak Drive in Beebe about 4:05 p.m. When officers entered the house, he said, they found a person pointing a firearm at them.

After the shooting, Hughey was taken to White County Medical Center in Searcy. The search warrant "was associated with a narcotics investigation," Sadler said.

The White County circuit clerk's office said no charges have been filed against Hughey. Neither does he have a criminal record in White County, the clerk's office said. The sheriff's office said it didn't have Hughey in custody.

A spokesman for the coroner's office said Hughey was transferred to a hospital in Little Rock, but she didn't know which one.

Sadler said a state police investigation would gather evidence to determine if the shooting was consistent with the use of deadly force as it applies to law enforcement officers. The prosecuting attorney for the 17th Judicial District, Becky Reed McCoy, will determine if the shooting was justified.

