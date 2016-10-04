Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, October 04, 2016, 3:14 p.m.
Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Tyson Foods agrees to pay $1.6M to more than 5,700 applicants denied jobs

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 2:57 p.m.

a-sign-marks-the-east-walnut-street-truck-entrance-friday-at-the-tyson-foods-facility-in-downtown-rogers-for-more-photos-go-to-wwwnwadgcomphotos

PHOTO BY BEN GOFF

A sign marks the East Walnut Street truck entrance Friday at the Tyson Foods facility in downtown Rogers. For more photos, go to www.nwadg.com/photos.

Springdale-based Tyson Foods Inc. has agreed to pay $1.6 million to more than 5,700 applicants denied jobs in three states, including Arkansas, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

The department found that the company’s hiring process and selection procedures at six facilities violated a federal order prohibiting discrimination based on sex, race or ethnicity, a news release states.

Those 5,716 applicants who sought jobs from 2006 to 2012 at facilities in Rogers and Russellville as well as plants in Houston; Sherman, Texas; Amarillo, Texas; and Santa Theresa, N.M.; will receive back wages, interest and benefits.

According to the department, Tyson has also agreed to extend employment offers to 474 of the affected prospective workers as the positions become available. The Arkansas-based company will also revise its hiring and training practices, the release states.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Tyson Foods agrees to pay $1.6M to more than 5,700 applicants denied jobs

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...
Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online