Police: Arkansas motorcyclist hospitalized with severe injuries after hitting deer

A Jonesboro man was flown to an out-of-state hospital with severe injuries Tuesday night after his motorcycle hit a deer and later a mailbox, according to police.

Elmer Bruner, 56, was transported to Regional One Health in Memphis after the crash that occurred around 9 p.m. while he was traveling west on East Thomas Green Road near Dan Lee Drive in Jonesboro, authorities said in a report.

Police said Bruner lost control of his black 1999 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when it struck the animal, causing the bike to travel around 160 feet on its side before striking a nearby mailbox in the 300 block of East Thomas Green on the road's south side.

The report noted that Bruner appeared to have been thrown from the motorcycle.

Bruner's exact condition was not immediately known as of Wednesday afternoon.